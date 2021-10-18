How to keep your health in check during the holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the holidays approaching, health officials said there are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions while protecting your health.

One local doctor said the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, Quinn Healthcare, said, “According to the latest CDC recommendations, they are recommending if you have not been vaccinated, get vaccinated as soon as possible. They are also recommending if you go to an event indoors, wear a mask. And if you have been vaccinated but you’re in a community of high transmission, wear a mask and that includes the state of Mississippi unfortunately. “

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, everyone that plans to travel will be required to wear a mask on public transportation and follow international travel recommendations.