JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The temperature is dropping, and flu cases are rising.

Flu season has come again to Mississippi. Although the virus shows up year-round, October is the starting month of the increased numbers of the flu cases.

With masks and social distancing no longer as strict, Dr. Andrew Clark shared a few tips to stay safe.

“If you’re sneezing and coughing, make sure you are sneezing and coughing into a tissue. Make sure you put that in the trash afterwards. Make sure you’re washing your hands with soap and water. If you think you have the flu, limit contact with others as much as possible, except if you’re going to see a medical expert,” said Clark.

The vaccine is now available for all ages. Students and employees who gather at schools or the workplace are more vulnerable to getting sick.

“According to the CDC, we’re expecting a very active or aggressive flu season. So, it’s very important that if you have not been vaccinated, make sure you get in as soon as possible. October is a great month to be vaccinated because it does take two weeks to be fully vaccinated. So, you want to get in as soon as possible,” said Clark.