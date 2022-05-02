COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Mosquitos, while tiny, can have a huge impact on your health. It’s warming up in Mississippi, so it’s time to start protecting your home as mosquitos start to breed.

Leaders with the City of Columbia provided tips from the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) that can help you prevent mosquito breeding grounds around your home.

Did you know? Mosquitos can breed in as little as 1/2 an inch of standing water. You may even find mosquito maggots in items containing less than a bottle cap’s worth of water.

The NPMA recommends checking the following hotspots to prevent mosquito breeding grounds:

Gutters – Remove leaves and other debris from gutters

– Remove leaves and other debris from gutters Flowerpots – Pour out stagnant water from flowerpots and planters

– Pour out stagnant water from flowerpots and planters Grill Cover – Make sure water isn’t gathering on top of the grill cover

– Make sure water isn’t gathering on top of the grill cover Baby Pool – Don’t let water sit in baby pools for long periods of time

– Don’t let water sit in baby pools for long periods of time Birdbath – Frequently change out the water in birdbaths

– Frequently change out the water in birdbaths Leaky Pipes – Repair any leaky pipes or faucets

– Repair any leaky pipes or faucets Tires – Drill holes in the bottom of tire swings and wheel barrels to allow water to drain

– Drill holes in the bottom of tire swings and wheel barrels to allow water to drain Trash Cans – Ensure trash cans are tightly sealed and lids aren’t flipped upside down

– Ensure trash cans are tightly sealed and lids aren’t flipped upside down Buckets – Remove water collecting in buckets and toys

– Remove water collecting in buckets and toys Ponds – Keep swimming pools and ponds adequately treated

