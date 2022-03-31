JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) warned Mississippians of possible safety threats, even after a storm passes.

Significant power outages, home repairs and flooding can cause dangerous and potentially life-threatening situations days after storms have ended.

One threat is food-borne diseases. Follow these food safety tips:

Don’t eat food that may have come into contact with flood water. Throw away all fresh foods that have been submerged in flood water. This includes fruits, vegetables and other produce.

Throw away all screw cap or crimp cap containers that have been submerged in flood water.

Discard of any cold or cool food that’s been warmed. Food that’s still frozen (45° or less) is safe to prepare.

Undamaged, commercially canned foods that have been submerged can be saved if the labels are removed and the cans are disinfected with a bleach solution. Use 1/4 cup of bleach in one gallon of water. Assume that home-canned foods are unsafe if submerged.

If you’re not breastfeeding, use boiled water when preparing formula for infants if under a boil water notice.

Something else to be mindful of is floodwater and drinking water safety. Any significant drop in water pressure means your water could be contaminated by groundwater. If you notice an interruption, loss of pressure or significant drop in your water pressure, follow these standard boil-water precautions:

Vigorously boil water for at least one minute before using.

Disinfect water by adding two drops of unscented chlorine bleach to each quart of clear water. If the water is muddy or dirty, add four drops of bleach to each quart. Let the water sit for at least 30 minutes before using.

Always wash your hands with soap and water that has been boiled or disinfected. This is especially important if you’ve participated in cleanup activities or handled items contaminated by floodwater or sewage.

Keep open cuts or sores as clean as possible by washing them with soap and water if they’ve been exposed to floodwater. Apply antibiotic ointment to reduce the risk of infection. If a wound develops redness, swelling or drainage, see a doctor.

Don’t allow children to play in floodwater. They could be exposed to water contaminated by sewage or fecal matter. Don’t allow children to play with toys that have been in floodwater. The toys can be used once disinfected. Use 1/4 cup of bleach in one gallon of water.

Another safety concern after a storm is preventing mosquito-borne illness while clearing standing water. Heavy rains and flooding can increase the risk of mosquito-borne diseases. Follow the 4 Ds to stay safe:

Dusk and Dawn : Avoid being outdoors when mosquitos are seeking blood. For many species, this is during dusk and dawn hours.

: Avoid being outdoors when mosquitos are seeking blood. For many species, this is during dusk and dawn hours. Dress : Wear clothing that covers your skin.

: Wear clothing that covers your skin. DEET : Use repellents that contain DEET (N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide or N,N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide) when exposed to mosquitos. Repellents with picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus in the ingredients are recommended for use on human skin. Always read the directions before you put on a repellent.

: Use repellents that contain DEET (N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide or N,N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide) when exposed to mosquitos. Repellents with picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus in the ingredients are recommended for use on human skin. Always read the directions before you put on a repellent. Drainage: Check your home to rid it of standing water. This is where mosquitos lay their eggs.

What about mold and mildew? Stagnant moisture can be an ideal source for mold growth. Large numbers of airborne mold spores can cause allergic reactions, asthma episodes, infections and other respiratory problems. If mold becomes a problem in your home, follow these directions:

Clean and disinfect the moldy area with bleach.

Bag and dispose of any materials that have moldy residues.

Eliminate sources of moisture that encourage growth of mold.

MSDH does not regulate or test for mold. Contact a commercial environmental consulting firm for mold-related services.

Be wary of the risk of tetanus during cleanup. A cut from damage or debris can lead to risk of infection. Follow these tips to avoid this risk:

Wear gloves and sturdy shoes or boots during cleanup.

A tetanus vaccination is recommended if it’s been 10 years or more since your last tetanus vaccination.

If you sustain a puncture wound or wound contaminated with floodwater, consult a healthcare provider.

Lastly, carbon monoxide can pose a threat. Gasoline-powered generators can produce dangerous carbon monoxide gas. Burning any fuel for cooking or heating indoors can, too. Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless, tasteless gas. It’s highly poisonous. Follow these steps to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning: