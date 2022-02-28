JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Red Cross Month has been celebrated in March for nearly 80 years. President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation to honor those who support the organization each year.

Mississippians are encouraged to support Red Cross Month by making a financial donation, giving blood, becoming a volunteer or by taking a class in lifesaving skills like first aid and CPR.

March 23 is Red Cross Giving Day. In support of the day, Mississippians can help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters.

Anyone who donates between March 1 and 31 will receive a $10 e-gift card and will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, California.

Click here to support Red Cross Month or click here to donate on Red Cross Giving Day.