JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lung cancer is one of top causes of cancer deaths in the United States.

On November 12, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) will join with the National Lung Cancer Roundtable, the American College of Radiology and the Radiology Health Equity Coalition to take part in National Lung Cancer Screening Day.

If you are between ages 50-80, currently smoke, or quit smoking within the past 15 years, you may be eligible for lung cancer screening through your insurance provider. Screenings will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at UMMC’s Cancer Center and Research Institute at the Jackson Medical Mall.

“Lung cancer kills more people every year than colon, breast and prostate cancer combined,” said Dr. Pierre de Delva, professor and section chief of general thoracic surgery, director of thoracic oncology and program director of thoracic surgery residency.

Mississippi ranks third in the country for lung cancer deaths and fourth for new cases, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

Participants will receive a painless, low-dose CT scan.

“Early detection of lung cancer has a huge decrease in mortality,” de Delva said. “Early detection makes it a lot easier to cure, and provides more options for treatment. It increases the chances of cure significantly.”

Those at highest risk for lung cancer often are smokers, especially those who are heavy smokers and who have less access to health care, are uninsured, or are underinsured.

Those desiring screening are asked to make an appointment by calling 601-984-LUNG (5864). The cost is covered for Medicare and Medicaid recipients and by most health insurance.