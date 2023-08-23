JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Experts at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) are encouraging everyone to stay safe amid the record-high temperatures in the state this week.

Dr. Trey Wofford, medical director of the Adult Emergency Department, said they generally see patients with heat-related illness every summer, but this summer has been especially busy.

Symptoms can be heat cramps and heat exhaustion to heat stroke, the most severe form of heat-related sickness and a life-threatening condition.

“It involves elevated body temperature of upward of 104 degrees, nausea, vomiting, worsening cramping and altered mental status. They may have dizziness that would cause them to pass out,” Wofford said.

Older adults, those with illnesses or obesity, and children are at particular risk. Taking certain medications can worsen heat-related illnesses, according to health experts.

People who work outside are also susceptible. They need to make sure they take frequent breaks and are hydrated.

Dr. Fernando Gomez, chief of pediatric emergency medicine at UMMC, said the Emergency Department at Children’s of Mississippi has not seen severe cases of heat-related illnesses this summer

“Thankfully, with the safeguards schools have put in place in terms of outdoor practice will mitigate any occurrences,” Gomez said. “Right now is a prime time of year for heat illnesses to occur.”

Mississippi’s humidity can make high temperatures especially dangerous, since sweat can’t fully evaporate to cool the body.

“The best thing to do is stay inside with air conditioning. If they don’t have air conditioning, they need to find a place that does,” Wofford said.

Heat exposure can bring on heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat-exhaustion include sweating, weakness, fast or weak pulse, headache, dizziness, fainting, nausea and vomiting.

Those experiencing heat cramps or heat exhaustion should get to a cooler location and drink water or a sports beverage. If symptoms last longer than an hour, seek medical attention.

Children’s of Mississippi experts warn parents and caregivers against leaving children inside cars, even briefly.

“A baby’s body heats up about three to five times faster than the body of an adult,” said Erinn Funches, safety and community outreach manager at Children’s of Mississippi. “Parents should always take their babies out of the car every time they stop, even if it is just to run inside to pay for gas.”