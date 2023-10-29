PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Trustmark Park went from its signature blue to pink on Saturday as people made strides to raise awareness about a disease that affects so many.

Hundreds of people attended the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. They dressed in pink tutus, wigs and costumes for breast cancer awareness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly a quarter of a million people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Health officials said routine mammograms and self-breast examinations are keys to early detection.

The CDC recommends that women should start consulting with their healthcare provider on when to start an annual mammogram.