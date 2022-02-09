BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The South Region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will

host the first annual Mississippi Team Hope Walk on Saturday, May 21 in Brandon.

“Our HD families are so excited to be a part of the first ever HDSA walk here in Mississippi and bringing awareness to the disease that touches our families on a daily basis,” said Heather Thurgood Wilmoth, Event Coordinator.

Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families. Online registration and donation can be found by clicking here.