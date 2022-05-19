JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 25, Dunkin’ Donuts will donate $1 from every iced coffee sale to Children’s of Mississippi through the Dunkin’ Joy Childhood Foundation.

Company leaders said 100% of funds raised from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will be given to the hospital.

“We want our guests to know that their purchase of an iced coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in our community,” said Dunkin’ Franchisee Joe Sherman.

The event excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.