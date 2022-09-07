LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the American Heart Association (AHA) announced 20 Infant CPR Anytime kits have been donated to the South Central Regional Medical Center’s Maternal Child Services in Laurel.

According to the AHA, the kits are for new parents, grandparents, babysitters, nannies, and anyone else who wants to learn infant CPR and basic first aid but does not need a course completion card to meet a job requirement.

Cynthia Bonner, RN, Director of Maternal Child Services at SCRMC said, “The parents learn CPR before being discharged. This helps the parents feel comfortable and creates a safer environment for children.”

The kits contain everything needed to learn the life-saving skills of infant CPR and infant choking relief in about 20 minutes at home.