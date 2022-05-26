HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday, May 22 in Indianapolis.

However, parents are still scrambling to find enough to feed their children.

Some parents and caregivers who need formula for their infants will be able to find it on store shelves as soon as this weekend. Altogether, about 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of formula that are hypoallergenic for children with cow’s milk protein allergy are expected to arrive.

Children who have a milk intolerance have been said to be the most vulnerable during this shortage. Doctors shared advice on implementing new formulas.

“Often, there is not a long enough trail of a formula. Two or three days is not long enough really to wash the previous proteins out and get rid of any potential allergens,” said Hattiesburg Clinic’s Pediatric Gastroenterologist Jeremy Screws, MD.

Under “Operation Fly Formula,” the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services are authorized to request Department of Defense Support to pick up overseas infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, according to the USDA.