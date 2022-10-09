JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got a chance to learn about the possibilities of medial cannabis this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo.

Organizers and vendors said cannabis will soon become a major part of Mississippi’s economy. Patients in Mississippi will soon have access to medical marijuana.

Lucky Leaf Expo held a two-day cannabis convention at the Jackson Convention Complex this weekend, promoting the benefits and business of medical cannabis.

“We had about 80 exhibitors, they come from all parts of the cannabis industry. Everything from cultivation, retail, we’ve had educational seminars, we’ve had about 40 different speakers,” said Erin Woman, Director of Operations for Lucky Leaf Expo.

Panels discussed how Mississippians can apply for cannabis licensing and cultivation licenses.

“The first cultivation licenses were issued this July. Based on that, plants have begun to grow and it means dispensaries will be opening in the near future.”

Lucky Leaf leaders said the legalization of medical cannabis is a huge win for Mississippi’s economy.

“This can bring a lot of funds to the state and this can create a lot of jobs. Regulated medical cannabis is massive. this product can change people’s lives,” said Will Batt, Technical Crop Advisor for Cannacribs.

Vendors at the convention included cannabis growers and business owners who were helping people to better understand the impact of cannabis and how to use it.

“We’ve been educating people on the benefits of cannabis as micro dosing and barrier to entry and lessening that barrier to entry, encouraging more people to consume cannabis on a micro level, dosing appropriately, managing it to better enhance your life,” said Chase Chezem, Product Development Manager for Elixir Dispensary.

Chezem said studies show regulated cannabis use can help improve both the body and the mind.

“We’re finding that cannabis might be a heathier alternative to get people away from things like opioids and other substance that might just take them away from a better livelihood.”

Lucky Leaf Expo plans to hold another convention in Jackson in March 2023.