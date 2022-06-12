JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Temperatures across the southeast continue to soar. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the first heat advisory of the season for Sunday, June 12.

The soaring temperatures may cause illness. Health officials urge people to take precautions in order to stay safe in the hot weather. This includes minimizing your time outside, scheduling outdoor activities for early morning or evening hours and wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

“If you have to go in the store, even for a short period of time, it’s not a good idea to leave your children or pets in the car. Heat exhaustion – some of these warning signs include extreme sweating, shortness of breath and even dizziness. A person can have heat exhaustion, which can turn into heat stroke in a very short amount of time,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland.

Temperatures in some locations across the southeast are expected to exceed 100 degrees.