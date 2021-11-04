Jackson community health fair to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Greater Jackson Area Chapters are hosting a health fair and vaccine event on Saturday, November 6 at the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The Jackson Stay Well Community Health Fair will feature local trusted Black health care professionals in a panel discussion on the continued impact of COVID-19 and its emerging variants.

Free resources including COVID-19 vaccines, health screenings, and well-living information will also be available.