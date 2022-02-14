JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The physician-supervised clinic, Jackson Free Clinic, opened in 2002. In honor of its 20-year existence, featured speakers will acknowledge the clinic’s prominent place in the lives of patients and students on Friday, February 18.

Among those at the podium will be Glenn Boyce, chancellor of the University of Mississippi, and Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

“For the last two decades, the Jackson Free Clinic has stood in the medical care gap for hundreds of patients in need of treatment,” said Woodward. “Their work benefits both patients, who receive medical care, and students, who learn the art and science of serving others. I congratulate them for making such a remarkable impact over the last 20 years, and I anticipate that the symbiotic relationship between patient and caregiver through this volunteer service will continue for years to come.”

In the beginning, it ran because of Dr. Joyce Olutade, its founder and first medical director, whose professional and personal education led her to America from Calabar in Nigeria, where, as a young girl, she saw civil war deprive people of their lives and their homes.

These images stayed with her through her years at Emory University and Morehouse College in Atlanta. Certainly they were with her when she was on leave from UMMC during her fellowship at the University of California San Diego; there, in 2000, she got her first sight of a student-run clinic for patients who, in many cases, didn’t have a doctor or a home.

“That’s where I learned the nuts-and-bolts of getting such a clinic up and running,” said Olutade, assistant professor of family medicine at UMMC. “That was my fellowship project.”

That project was the Jackson Free Clinic for the Homeless – a qualification that was soon dropped because, as Taylor puts it: “If people came in and needed us, we helped.”

Olutade is no longer the medical director; that is now the job of Dr. Thais Tonore Walden of Jackson, a former professor of family medicine at UMMC. But Olutade is still there, as an advisor and volunteer.

The Jackson Free Clinic 20th Anniversary Fundraising Gala set for Friday will include a silent auction to raise money for the clinic. For more information about the free clinic or gala, click here.