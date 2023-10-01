JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A recent report shows that two Mississippi cities are among the worst in the country for those with disabilities.
According to the CDC, about one in four Americans have a disability. According to a WalletHub report, Jackson and Gulfport rank as the 180th and 182nd best places for those Americans to live. The rankings looked at 182 major cities.
WalletHub looked at three broad metrics when conducting its analysis Economy, Quality of Life, and Healthcare.
Economy
- Housing affordability
- Cost of living
- Median earnings for people with disabilities
- Employment Rate for people with disabilities
- Share of people with disabilities living in poverty
- Share of homeless people with disabilities
- Annual cost of in-home services
- Presence of CDC funding for disability & health programs
- The presence of a public housing waiting list for seniors/people with disabilities
- Presence of “disability insurance” programs
- Presence of Employment First Program
Jackson score: 165th
Gulfport score: 180th
Quality of Life
- Share of people with disabilities
- Special-education teachers per 1,000 school-aged people with disabilities
- Graduation rate for students with disabilities
- Wheelchair-accessible restaurants per capita
- Wheelchair-accessible grocery stores per capita
- Wheelchair-accessible art, entertainment & recreational establishments per capita
- Wheelchair-accessible trails per capita
- Share of population with walkable park access
- Walkability
- Effectiveness of state Medicaid programs
- Share of young buildings
- Percentage of accessible homes listed on Redfin.com
Jackson score: 181st
Gulfport score: 167th
Health Care – Points: 33.33
- Cost of doctor visit
- Average per-person health insurance premium
- Family medicine physicians per capita
- Occupational therapists per capita
- Home health aides & personal care aides per capita
- WalletHub “Doctors” ranking
- WalletHub “Nurses” ranking
- Hospitals per capita
- Quality of public hospital system
- Share of the uninsured population
Jackson score: 112th
Gulfport score: 175th
For the capital city, below are some more relevant numbers:
- 176th – Employment Rate for People with Disabilities
- 158th – % of People with Disabilities in Poverty
- 26th – Cost of Doctor Visit
- 74th – % of People with Disabilities
- 138th – Family Physicians per Capita
- 172nd – Median Earnings for People with Disabilities