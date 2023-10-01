JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A recent report shows that two Mississippi cities are among the worst in the country for those with disabilities.

According to the CDC, about one in four Americans have a disability. According to a WalletHub report, Jackson and Gulfport rank as the 180th and 182nd best places for those Americans to live. The rankings looked at 182 major cities.

WalletHub looked at three broad metrics when conducting its analysis Economy, Quality of Life, and Healthcare.

Economy

Housing affordability

Cost of living

Median earnings for people with disabilities

Employment Rate for people with disabilities

Share of people with disabilities living in poverty

Share of homeless people with disabilities

Annual cost of in-home services

Presence of CDC funding for disability & health programs

The presence of a public housing waiting list for seniors/people with disabilities

Presence of “disability insurance” programs

Presence of Employment First Program

Jackson score: 165th

Gulfport score: 180th

Quality of Life

Share of people with disabilities

Special-education teachers per 1,000 school-aged people with disabilities

Graduation rate for students with disabilities

Wheelchair-accessible restaurants per capita

Wheelchair-accessible grocery stores per capita

Wheelchair-accessible art, entertainment & recreational establishments per capita

Wheelchair-accessible trails per capita

Share of population with walkable park access

Walkability

Effectiveness of state Medicaid programs

Share of young buildings

Percentage of accessible homes listed on Redfin.com

Jackson score: 181st

Gulfport score: 167th

Health Care – Points: 33.33

Cost of doctor visit

Average per-person health insurance premium

Family medicine physicians per capita

Occupational therapists per capita

Home health aides & personal care aides per capita

WalletHub “Doctors” ranking

WalletHub “Nurses” ranking

Hospitals per capita

Quality of public hospital system

Share of the uninsured population

Jackson score: 112th

Gulfport score: 175th

