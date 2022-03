JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host Spring Bling Health Screenings March 14-18, 2022.

The screenings will take place at all Jackson Hinds locations and will be provided to all children up to the age of 18.

All insurances will be accepted. The visit will include:

Dental Screening

Nutrition Screening

Physical and Development Exam

Lab Testing (as needed)

Immunizations

To schedule an appointment, call 601-362-5321.