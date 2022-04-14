JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) hosted a Spring Fest Thursday, April 14 to bring the local community together to get wellness checks.

Health officials at JHCHC believe in bringing more awareness to health and wellness checks and the importance of wellness checks in the Jackson-metro area to better care for all patients.

They wanted to bring awareness by hosting a creative event in support of Easter being around the corner.

The Spring Fest was open to patients of all ages to participate in the event to get more knowledge about wellness check while also receiving the opportunity to receive a wellness check up.

The JHCHC had variety of local health facilitator to encourage neighbors on the importance of mental and physical health screenings.

Patients were also given the opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on site.

“We have people from our dental component people from our pediatric component and adult medicine component giving health and wellness checks,” said Dr. John Patterson, Clinical Services Director. “And what better way to do that than to have an event that involves parents and children to come to fellowship, have fun, and get health and wellness checks all together.”

To celebrate, the JHCHC gave patients the opportunity to participate in the Great Easter Egg Hunt and giveaways.