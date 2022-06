JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) announced night clinic services have resumed.

The night clinic was established for patients who work and go to school during the day. The service closed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The night clinic will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays until 7:00 p.m. Patients can contact 601-362-5321 to schedule an appointment.