JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is ranked #4 in the nation for new HIV cases, according to healthcare officials.

As part of the national Fast-Track Cities Network, the City of Jackson held a signing ceremony at City Hall.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the main goal is to eliminate HIV, hepatitis C, and tuberculosis by 2030.

“Just a few short years ago, we would have never believed that we would have seen the level of progress in terms of combating AIDS and HIV that we’ve seen today. But now is not the time to take our foot off the pedal. We have to continue and press forward and commit that we’re going to work to make sure that every person is protected,” said Lumumba.

Officials said the City of Jackson has committed to work with 32 other cities towards reducing new infections and AIDS-related deaths.