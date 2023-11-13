JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson native received one of the most honorable and highly coveted awards for frontline EMS first responders.

Preston Crotwell, who works part time for AMR, was on duty during the 2022 Mudbug Festival shooting. Crotwell and his partner, Tim Shanks, jumped into action and treated patients at the scene on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds until others arrived.

For his quick thinking and life-saving treatment, his coworkers nominated him for the Star of Life award.

This past week, Crotwell and Shanks visiting the nation’s capital for Crotwell to receive the award.

“Everybody was from all over the country, and a lot of people have some really amazing stories, so it was really cool to meet them and swap stories with them,” Crotwell said.

More than one-million certified EMS caregivers nationwide are nominated each year, but only about 100 are selected for the Star of Life award.