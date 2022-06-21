JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson was named the newest member of the St. Dominic Health Services Board of Directors.

“President Hudson’s goals for Jackson State University are quite similar to those of St. Dominic’s – to build on time-honored legacies and lead in our respective areas both in Mississippi and the nation,” said St. Dominic’s Market President & CEO, Scott Kashman. “We are excited to welcome President Hudson’s vision, energy, education focus and experience to our Board of Directors as we collaborate with a shared passion for the community we serve. Understanding both how we began and how we must evolve are essential to creating health and building healthy communities for generations to come.”

A Jackson native, Hudson earned his undergraduate degree from JSU in 1999 and went on to receive his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law. Hudson is the 12th president of Jackson State University and second alumnus to hold the position.

“It is an honor to join the board of directors for St. Dominic’s,” said Hudson. “Access to affordable, high-quality healthcare continues to be a national concern for our country. I look forward to working with the board to address health disparities within the Jackson-metro community and leveraging the academic prowess of the Jackson State faculty and students to foster solutions and resources that will improve the quality of life for Jacksonians.”