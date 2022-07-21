JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) received a $50,000 donation from the Charles Schwab Foundation. The funds will be used to create the Center of Excellence on Breastfeeding and Early Nutrition for Black women in Mississippi.

The center will be housed in the Department of Behavioral and Environmental Health within the College of Health Sciences (CHS) at JSU.

“Our goal in creating this center is to focus on several areas that will support statewide maternal and child health initiatives aimed at improving infant health. One is education and training. The other is advocacy for breastfeeding, and the third is research that will make meaningful contributions to improve breastfeeding and early nutrition outcomes for infants in Mississippi and beyond. We hope to serve as a repository for research and best practices around breastfeeding and early nutrition in Mississippi,” said Mary Shaw, Ph.D., department chair.

The purpose of the center is to provide valuable resources to not just those of JSU, but to the community. The center will support statewide maternal and child health initiatives to improve infant health within the African American community.

After three years of research on the importance of early nutrition, leaders with JSU’s Department of Behavior and Environmental Health said they are thrilled to accomplish the expansion of the center. They were also funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

Shaw said the university plans to bring many resources to Black men and women.

“We are super excited about this. Just to be able to bring more resources to the community as a whole, as this is a nationwide thing, is something to be happy for,” she stated.

In a recent study conducted by the Mississippi Communities and Hospitals Advancing Maternity Practices program, researchers found that in the U.S., both race and geography are two of the biggest predictors of breastfeeding outcomes.

Shaw shared that with African American women touting the lowest rate of breastfeeding nationally, innovative research focused on Mississippians will guide transdisciplinary efforts to address clinical, psychosocial, education, economic, environmental, and policy factors that impact breastfeeding and early nutrition outcomes for mothers and their infants.

Shaw said the university is looking forward to the upcoming semester. The center is expected to bring opportunities for graduate and undergraduate students to participate in projects.