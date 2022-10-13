JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will host a drive-thru food pantry and vaccination event.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the main facility. Organizers will provide perishable and non-perishable goods and offer annual immunizations.

The event is scheduled to function as a drive-thru, with GVSMVAMC employees volunteering to distribute pre-loaded bags to Veterans, caregivers, and other eligible individuals who will not have to leave their vehicles. Clinical staff will also be on-site to administer vaccinations, as requested.

Veterans will be required to show proof of identification – a Department of Veterans Affairs or retired military identification card – to GVSMVAMC employees during the event.

“We typically host a drive-thru food pantry for our Veterans every third Saturday of each month, but now that we are approaching flu season, we thought it would be a great idea to offer vaccinations this Saturday as well,” said GVSMVAMC Chief of Center for Development and Civic Engagement Tony Bailey.

The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the drive-thru food pantry and vaccination event, including influenza, Bivalent COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.

“Getting a flu shot protects you, your family and your community, and if needed, you can safely get vaccinated for COVID at the same visit – one visit, two vaccines,” said Dr. Tawana Tucker, the GVSMVAMC Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program Manager.

Community members interested in donating are encouraged to contact GVSMVAMC’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 601-364-1391.