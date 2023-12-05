JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders and neighbors are concerned about extremely slow ambulance response time.

City Council President Aaron Banks, Ward 6, said citizens deserve a quicker response time.

The City of Jackson and Hinds County have an agreement with the ambulance service AMR. The contract does not expire until 2026.

Last week, the city filed a motion to reconsider a ruling that determined the contract was valid and binding.

“I do know that there’s federal legislation that causes ambulatory responses to be slow all the way around. When you talk about that, that revolving wall, that hospitals, people like AMR have contracts with hospitals and they can’t abandon a patient. I mean, when they go to the hospital with the patient, they have to stay right there until their patient is picked up by the ER. Other companies might not have that same accountability. They could just take them and drop them off in the emergency room and then go back into service,” said Banks.

Residents believe the slow response time contributes to the loss of life.

AMR currently handles services across Hinds County, including the capital city.