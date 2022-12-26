JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN) recognize the month of January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness month.

Occupational cancer is the leading cause of death for fire fighters. IAFF and FCSN are working together to educate fire fighters and the public on the best practices and resources to reduce the impact of cancer.

According to IAFF General President Edward Kelly, cancer accounts for more than 74% of the line-of-duty deaths added to the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Wall of Honor each year.

“We must educate ourselves and do everything we can to extinguish cancer from the fire service,” said Kelly.

The campaign will last the entire month, which will feature safety stand downs, factsheets, podcasts, survivor stories and training briefs.

More information about Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month can be found on the IAFF’s website.