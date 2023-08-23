JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) held a luncheon on Wednesday ahead of their One Walk for Type 1 diabetes event in the fall.

Some of the participating teams, families, and corporations attended the luncheon at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum in Jackson.

Michelle Reza, executive director of JDRF, said the advancement in technology and research over the last five to 10 years is improving the lives of those with Type 1 diabetes. One new advancement is the continuous glucose monitor.

“All of these technologies are improving the lives of people in Mississippi living with Type 1 diabetes. So when we do find the cure for type one, we will be able to accept it and be cured,” Reza said.

The One Walk will take place at Nature Park in Flowood on Saturday, October 21. The event is free.