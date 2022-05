VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) announced a Dental Clinic has been launched at the center’s Vicksburg location.

Starting May 2, dental providers will be on-site at 2524 S. Frontage Road to provide services. Leaders said insured, non-insured and underinsured patients will be welcome.

Patients can contact 601-362-5321 to schedule an appointment.