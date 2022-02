JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In observance of American Heart Month, the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) invited the community to take part in a walking event.

Leaders will JHCH will make a few laps around the center’s main location in Jackson on Wednesday, February 9, starting at 12:00 p.m.

Participants are asked to park away from the clinic, so there will be room to walk.