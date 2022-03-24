JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Medical Mall Foundation (JMMF) has been awarded $1.6 million from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to assist disadvantaged, low-income minority/females to boost economic and health mobility over a period of 17 months.

The Advancing Health and Wealth Equity Project is designed to integrate economic and health equity by addressing the social, health, and economic deterrence that affects disadvantage/low-income populace of Hinds County.

Under the Advancing Health and Wealth Equity Project Small Business Enterprise Center, at least fifteen (15) small new and/or existing minority/female business enterprises will have access to a multi-week, one-on-one, step-by-step consortium to guide from basic to advance stages of the business startup process, at no costs to participants. Participants will also learn how to identify business opportunities, and will receive training on developing, marketing, managing, promoting, and producing a sustainable business.

Each individual new/existing business completing the multi-week consortium will receive a rate of $40 per hour up to $4000, along with the potential to receive up to $3500 to assist with the marketing, accounting services, website development and/or business planning mentoring services.

The program also provides, at no cost, workforce development opportunities to low income/disadvantage individuals through the Certified Nursing Assistance Training/Certification: Phlebotomy Certification, Commercial Driver License (CDL) Certification, financial literacy, job placement, and Farmer’s Market initiatives.

The Advancing Health and Wealth Equity Project Small Business Enterprise Center is now accepting applications, those who are interested can apply here.