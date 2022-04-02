JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) hosted the 14th Annual 5K Run and Walk to fight obesity.

Leaders said the purpose of the run is to increase obesity awareness in Mississippi and to promote physical activity in the community.

Those who attended the event said it’s an important cause.

“Sometimes obesity can affect a lot of people’s lives. Sometimes, it’s overlooked. I just feel like more people should just be aware of obesity,” said 1st place winner Donovan Horst.

“Being fit is not just about physically alone. It’s mentally, too. That’s the power of exercising. You meet friends. It clears the mind. It helps the body stay in shape. That’s one way that you can live a healthy and long life,” said 2nd and 3rd place winners Stanley Brent and Robert Berry.

The 5K kicks off Jackson State’s Blue and White week, which will feature a game night, a service day and a golf tournament.