JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) recently received the 2022 ‘Tobacco Control Health Leadership Award’ from the Arizonans Concerned About Smoking, Arizona NAACP, and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Officers Association during the U.S. Public Health Service Symposium.

The award recognizes JSU’s role model tobacco-free campus policy in which tobacco product is defined as any substance containing tobacco leaf, including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, hookah tobacco, snuff, chewing tobacco, dipping tobacco, bidis, blunts, clove cigarettes, or any other preparation of tobacco products.

“Tobacco use is a serious public health issue, but it is also a social justice issue given the disproportionate tobacco-related health outcomes experienced by Black Americans. Adopting this policy shows that our campus is leading the charge where our students, faculty, staff and administrators choose to live tobacco and vape free,” said Henry Thompson, project director of the Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition.