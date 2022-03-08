JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, March 5, up to 100 Mississippi high school students filled Jackson State University’s (JSU) College Science Engineering and Technology building for the Exploring Healthcare Pathways Impact the Race Program.

The one-day event is held on participating college campuses throughout the state and allows students to engage and learn about the various health care programs offered at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). JSU, Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi partnered with UMMC on this initiative.

“Exploring Health Care Pathways Program is significant because it provides students with a roadmap to becoming health care professionals. If we are going to increase and diversify our health care field, we have to start with students in our communities,” said Porscha Fuller, continuing educational specialist at UMMC.

The program was developed, and implemented by the School of Medicine Office of Admissions and the IMPACT the RACE Program with UMMC. Fuller shared that during the preliminary planning, there were two set objectives- to inspire Mississippi high school students to pursue health care careers and to establish the foundational importance of health for Mississippi’s population.