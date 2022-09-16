JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said the public could expect delayed access to the campus on Saturday, September 17.

Heavy traffic is expected around the campus because of the Jackson State University (JSU) football game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Game time is at 1:00 p.m.

The increased traffic flow could create delays in getting to campus for emergencies or to visit a patient.

In the event of a medical emergency, patients can call 911 rather than driving to the emergency room.

The UMMC Police and Public Safety Department will be located at campus entrances, and visitors should be prepared to disclose the purpose of the visit when entering campus.