JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Judge Dwayne Thomas ruled in favor of Hinds County and Mobile Medic after officials discussed a bid for a new ambulance service for the City of Jackson.

Thomas said the interlocal agreement between Hinds County and the city is valid and binding. The city cannot take any action to enter its own contract for an ambulance service until the expiration of the current contract on August 21, 2026.

The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) submitted a request for proposals (RFP) for a new ambulance service, which was never approved by the Jackson City Council.

During a hearing on November 15, county attorneys argued if the city continues to pursue contracting for services, this would disrupt current operations in Hinds County.

AMR currently handles ambulance services across Hinds County, including the City of Jackson.

Company representatives said the current contract was adopted as a package deal with the city and county. They said it will not work without the city’s participation because the majority of the county’s population lives within Jackson.

AMR said they would need a much higher subsidy to sustain service to the county alone.

City attorneys said the county has not collected nor reviewed responsible times for Mobile Medic in years, despite being alerted of delayed times, which allegedly led to loss of life.