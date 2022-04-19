JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, April 19, the Junior League of Jackson donated $500,000 to the Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. The donation will go towards the expansion and renovation of the center.

“Having state of the art technology that will be able to advance what they do here is just wonderful, and it’s apart of our mission at the Junior League of Jackson to see the growth and development in children,” explained Katie Browning, president of the Junior League of Jackson.

“This gift will go not only to remodel our clinics, it’ll make it look like more like our new wonderful Sanderson Tower. This will more than double our number of exam rooms, double the size of our infusion room, adding semi-private areas for infusion, and the waiting room will be more interactive while patients wait on results,” said Dr. Anderson Collier, MD, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology.

The League has been in partnership with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for more than 30 years.