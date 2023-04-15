JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to put on a farmers marker event.

People were able to learn about making healthier food choices while also having fun. There were activities like face painting, jump houses, budgeting suggestions, haircuts and more.

“I think that the Boys and Girls Club and the Junior League, we want to make sure that our community not only has a healthy lifestyle, but we also want to teach them how to eat healthy. That comes with farmers. We have fresh vegetables and fruits out here. We gave away tons of things for the community. We wanted them to understand that our goal is to make sure that we provide them with health information, anything to help curb obesity, to help curb blood pressure and diabetes and different things like that,” said Naomi Jackson, Interim CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.

Fresh fruits and vegetables were provided to those who attended.