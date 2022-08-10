JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the agency in the role of chief medical officer.

Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.

The Madison resident is a 2003 graduate of Jackson State University and a 2008 graduate of Meharry Medical College. He completed his residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

According to MSDH officials, Turner has served as medical director for several hospice services in the Jackson Metro area, including Specialty Hospice. He has also served as the Vice Chief of Internal Medicine at St. Dominic Hospital, and the medical director for Walk of Faith Ministry.

“Dr. Turner will be a tremendous addition to our staff,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney. “He’s highly respected in his field and very involved in the community. Service is not just what he does – it’s who he is.”

Turner was appointed to his position on August 1, 2022.