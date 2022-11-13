JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – November is National Diabetes Month, a time to bring awareness to people living with the condition.

On Saturday, the Kick Out Diabetes Kickball Game was held at the Hank Aaron Sports Academy. Diabates is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Mississippi leads the nation in diabetes prevalence. That’s why awareness events are so important.

“Diabetes is preventable, particularly type two diabetes. We want to make sure that people understand that even if they are genetically predisposed to diabetes, they can prevent the onset of diabetes. Diabetes is easily managed and easily controlled through lifestyle modifications and medications,” said Chris Fields, Executive Director of HEAL Mississippi.

“Usually, the younger generation, they don’t really know anything like that. It’s really important for us to have an idea of what it is so that we can avoid it ourselves when we get older. Because the older you get, your body starts to break down. You start to develop diabetes and other issues like that. We really should bring awareness to the younger generation,” said De’Aundre Ward, a kickball team captain.

Everyone is encouraged to ask their physician or provider about taking a diabetes test. Diabates can go undetected.

Be mindful of the common symptoms like extreme fatigue, frequent urination, blurred vision and more.