VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – KPC Promise Hospital vacated the sixth floor of Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg.

A spokesperson for KPC Promise Hospital told the Vicksburg Post that the company moved off the floor on June 8. They discharged patients before moving out.

KPC Promise Hospital had leased the sixth floor of Merit Health River Region since 2018, but Merit Health terminated their lease.

Hospital staff said they were notified on Friday, May 12 that they were being evicted. Merit Health officials said they terminated the lease due to missed payments from KPC Promise Hospital.

Dr. Torrance Green, M.D., told WJTV 12 News in May that KPC Promise Hospital was behind $1 million in rent, but he said a deal had been reached with Merit Health.

The newspaper reported Merit Health decided to terminate the lease with KPC Promise Hospital.