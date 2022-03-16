LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School Board of Trustees has approved Southeast Mississippi Rural Health to provide student medical and clinical services, according to Pine Belt News.

Under the new agreement, nurses will be sent to schools throughout the Lamar County School District. Nurse practitioners will be able to perform screenings and other measures.

“As we kind of had conversations about several other school districts that offer clinical services on campuses for students, we went through a thorough process of selecting a service provider,” said district superintendent Steven Hampton. “Through that process, SeMRHI ended up being the one (the board) selected.”

Services are expected to start in July and would be offered at least one day per week. Physical clinics are currently stationed in Sumrall and Lumberton with potential off-site locations in Purvis and Oak Grove.