JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new space at Children’s of Mississippi now has blue skies, a rainbow, and interactive digital boards of games, puzzles and drawing for patients.

Laughs 4 Life helped raise more than $200,000 through sold-out comedy shows in Hattiesburg. The funds helped create the Laughs 4 Life Smile Room on the fifth floor of the Batson Tower.

The room includes Quinn’s Corner, a spot for reading and games named for Children’s of Mississippi patient Quinn Boudreaux, of Hattiesburg.

The 2024 Laughs 4 Life show will be held at the historic Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg on July 26. The 2023 show, featuring John Crist, was sold out within a day of tickets going on sale. Tickets for this year’s show will be available online May 10 and a headliner will be announced this spring.

Kent Oliver and his daughter, Charlotte, 8, cut the ribbon for the Laughs 4 Life Smile Room at Children’s of Mississippi. (Courtesy: UMMC)

The decor of the Laughs 4 Life Smile Room features uplifting but whimsical themes. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Laughs 4 Life founder Kent Oliver smiles with Quinn Boudreaux, inspiration for Quinn’s Corner at the Laughs 4 Life Smile Room. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Children’s of Mississippi patient Samuel Farve of Sumrall adds color to a creature while child life specialist Allyson Holliman looks on. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Laughs 4 Life has committed to funding the renovation of a second Laughs 4 Life Smile Room on the Batson Tower’s fourth floor.