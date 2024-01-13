JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new space at Children’s of Mississippi now has blue skies, a rainbow, and interactive digital boards of games, puzzles and drawing for patients.
Laughs 4 Life helped raise more than $200,000 through sold-out comedy shows in Hattiesburg. The funds helped create the Laughs 4 Life Smile Room on the fifth floor of the Batson Tower.
The room includes Quinn’s Corner, a spot for reading and games named for Children’s of Mississippi patient Quinn Boudreaux, of Hattiesburg.
The 2024 Laughs 4 Life show will be held at the historic Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg on July 26. The 2023 show, featuring John Crist, was sold out within a day of tickets going on sale. Tickets for this year’s show will be available online May 10 and a headliner will be announced this spring.
Laughs 4 Life has committed to funding the renovation of a second Laughs 4 Life Smile Room on the Batson Tower’s fourth floor.