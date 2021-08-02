Leaders to host first Mississippi Health Disparities Conference on Wednesday

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical researchers in Mississippi will host the first Mississippi Health Disparities Conference on Wednesday, August 4, in Biloxi.

Leaders, including State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Mississippi State Health Official Victor D. Sutton, will discuss how chronic diseases affecting Mississippians can be reversed with healthy lifestyle changes. They said many health problems could increase the risk of contracting COVID-19.

There will also be workshops and networking opportunities. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Convention Center.