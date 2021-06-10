Local doctor discusses impact of the National Diabetes Prevention Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In collaboration with the Mississippi State Department Health (MSDH) and the National Diabetes Prevention Program, the nationwide network is spreading awareness about Type 2 Diabetes. Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland, discussed the importance of shining light on the blood disease.

“Ninety percent of people who are prediabetic, they don’t even know, so this something that needs a lot of attention to bring awareness,” said Dr. Quinn.

He said working with MSDH on the National Diabetes Prevention Program helped reduce the chances of someone getting diabetes.

“Everybody who participated in our program with Quinn Healthcare, nobody developed diabetes and everybody lost weight,” said Dr. Quinn.

With the occurrence of COVID-19 during the clinic, Dr. Quinn said the participation numbers were affected, however, it did not take a way the impact because people stayed active virtually and still lost weight.