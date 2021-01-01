Local doctor on health outlook for 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, many people are reflecting on the importance of their own health and wellness for 2021.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare, said people still need to wear facemasks and practice social distancing going into 2021. Even though the COVID-19 vaccine has started to be distributed, not everyone has received the virus.

The doctor also encouraged Mississippians to decrease stress to help make their immune systems stronger. Some ways to decrease stress include exercising and getting more sleep.

LATEST STORIES: