JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. Each year, millions of Americans are affected by mental health disorders, including anxiety disorder, personality disorder, psychotic disorder, and eating disorders.

National Mental Health Awareness Month helps educate the public on the importance of mental health and how it can affect a person’s way of living a normal life. Mental Health Awareness Month is also established to provide support to those living with a mental illness.

In the Jackson-metro area, thousands are being served everyday who live with mental illness. According to Hinds Behavioral Health Services (HBHS), 9,507 total clients were served in the year of 2021. Adult services reached to 3,489, and child and youth services reached to 1,479.

In Jackson, there are a total number of 234 supportive facilities that provides Mental Health Services to local residents.

Rhonda Davis, project coordinator of the CMHC Grant at JHBHS, said their facilities take the initiative to support mental health every month.

“It’s mental health month every month for us. But because the world focuses more on it in May, we get excited around this month,” said Davis.

HBHS will celebrate National Mental Health Awareness Month with many events throughout the entire month for participants to raise awareness about mental health.