JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) regularly inspects food service establishments for safe food handling practices. Inspectors grade food facilities on an A, B and C scale. Any food facility that poses an immediate threat to health is closed until it’s safe to reopen.

What kind of establishments are inspected? Restaurants, fast food, bars, delis, school cafeterias, hospitals, nursing home food services, caterers, mobile food vendors, temporary food service at fairs and special events and convenience stores that sell food are all regularly inspected.

A “C” grade is given when an establishment has critical violations that have not been corrected. Critical violations were found, but some of all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility must then have violations corrected within ten days.

MSDH reported the following food establishments received a “C” grade during April:

Bumper’s of Canton #2 – The April 6 inspection report stated that “Food Contact Surface Cleaned Sanitized”, “Sewage Waste Water Properly Disposed” and “Toilet Facilities Properly Constructed Supplied Clean” were Not In Compliance.

– The April 6 inspection report stated that “Food Contact Surface Cleaned Sanitized”, “Sewage Waste Water Properly Disposed” and “Toilet Facilities Properly Constructed Supplied Clean” were Not In Compliance. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Flowood – The April 4 inspection report stated that “Certified Manager” was Not In Compliance.

– The April 4 inspection report stated that “Certified Manager” was Not In Compliance. Ichiban Buffet in Flowood – The April 5 inspection report stated that “Required Records Available Shell stock Tags Parasite Destruction” was Not In Compliance. This violation was corrected during a follow-up inspection on April 7.

Click here to view the full list of recent “C” grade inspections across Mississippi.