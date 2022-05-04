HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The LPN to RN Bridge Program was created through a partnership with Forrest Health, Pearl River Community College’s Forrest County campus, and the Forrest County Board of Supervisors is expanding.

The program, which was created to address a nursing shortage in the Greater Pine Belt area, allows a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to attend PRCC to earn a Registered Nurse (RN) degree. The program’s expansion will allow for 30 RNs and 30 LPNs.

According to PRCC Forrest County Vice President, Jana Causey, the nursing program will expand to include the full range of courses offered as part of the RN program. In order for students to help meet the needs of Forrest General, the college is trying to be flexible for students who have jobs and other obligations so they can join the healthcare industry.

In addition to the option offered for LPNs, PRCC will also offer an option for students who meet the qualifications and enter the RN program. This will provide two options for students – one where they can go directly into the program or they can go through the LPN program and enter the Bridge program. This will be the first time the college has offered the full associate degree nursing program on the Forrest County campus.