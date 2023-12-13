LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lumberton Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing to discuss a medical marijuana ordinance for the town.

Pine Belt News reported the hearing will be held on January 2 at 5:00 p.m. at Lumberton City Hall.

According to Mayor Quincy Rogers, the meeting will allow neighbors and officials to discuss regulations and rules regarding medical marijuana in the city. Voters already approved the use of medical marijuana in the town.

The proposed ordinance focuses on times of operation and locations of dispensaries or other medical marijuana businesses in Lumberton.